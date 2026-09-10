A new space for Cebu artists to show their work

The collection brought different styles and mediums into one room, with each artist presenting work of their own. Set against Studio Mosaic’s royal-blue interior, the pieces became the first exhibition visitors encountered at the space.

For Jogen Mil, one of the venue partners and an educator who teaches art and English, the setup gives artists room to do more than simply display finished pieces.

“One side holds small-scale sculptures; the space is not only a gallery, it’s a flexible art space,” Mil said. “On the right is the gallery, the middle area is for workshops.”

Located in Atua Midtown, Studio Mosaic has a gallery area alongside space that can be used for workshops, art talks, studio rentals, meetings and creative collaborations.

The venue was put together by four core venture partners — Dr. Michael Abundo, Mil, Jeralyn Tecson and Lovely Lastimado — with support from other venture partners whose backgrounds include NGO work.

But for the artists who have already shown there, the gallery space is perhaps the most immediate draw. Exhibitions give them a place to put their work in front of an audience, while allowing visitors to encounter different artists in the same setting.

With more exhibitions and activities expected at the space, Studio Mosaic is adding another venue to Cebu’s growing art scene, giving local artists another place to put their work on the wall.