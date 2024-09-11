A night of recognition: Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino presents Top Accounts Appreciation Night 2024

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino hosted its much-anticipated Top Accounts Appreciation Night 2024 on August 28, underscoring its dedication to recognizing and honoring its most valued partners, including corporate accounts, travel agencies, government and non-government organizations that have been instrumental in its success over the years.
The evening kicked off with an opening speech from Ali Banting, OIC- Hotel Operations, followed by Hon. Franklyn Ong, ABC President and Cebu City Councilor. Sharone Rellita, Group Sales Manager, delivered the closing remarks, capping off a successful event that underscored the importance the hotel’s collaborative efforts.
Guests savored an array of delicious dishes from its various outlets, and the night concluded with the presentation of plaques and certificates to the esteemed partners, honoring their valuable contributions and achievements.
The event was a testament to the strong partnership the property has fostered in its more than 25 years of operation in the hospitality industry. It celebrated the outstanding efforts and dedication of its partners, whose contributions are vital in maintaining the hotel’s high service standards and it remains the premier destination for all. The event was a celebration of the strong relationships the hotel has built and the partnerships that have paved the way for its continued excellence and growth. / PR