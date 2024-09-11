A night of recognition: Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino presents Top Accounts Appreciation Night 2024

Guests savored an array of delicious dishes from its various outlets, and the night concluded with the presentation of plaques and certificates to the esteemed partners, honoring their valuable contributions and achievements.

The event was a testament to the strong partnership the property has fostered in its more than 25 years of operation in the hospitality industry. It celebrated the outstanding efforts and dedication of its partners, whose contributions are vital in maintaining the hotel’s high service standards and it remains the premier destination for all. The event was a celebration of the strong relationships the hotel has built and the partnerships that have paved the way for its continued excellence and growth. / PR