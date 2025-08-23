A photographer’s pivot: From shutterbug to shoe seller

Dioscoro R. Villacampa Jr., 43, ventured into online selling in 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Living in Sitio Bag-ong Katilingban, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City, he was one of many Filipinos whose livelihood was disrupted by lockdowns and strict social distancing measures. As a freelance photographer, his main source of income was temporarily halted, prompting him to explore other ways to support his family.

To adapt, he began selling shoes, sandals, and slippers online from his home. He sourced his inventory from bulk thrift sellers and wholesalers around Metro Cebu, leveraging the growing popularity of online marketplaces and social media live selling during the pandemic. E-commerce in the Philippines grew rapidly in those years as restrictions forced people to shop online for both essential and non-essential items.

Through consistency and persistence, Villacampa’s small side business flourished. By 2023, he was able to open a modest physical store in Bontores, also in Barangay Basak San Nicolas, where residents could personally inspect and buy his items. Despite having a store, his main sales still come from his online platforms, especially his live-selling sessions, which allow him to reach an audience beyond his neighborhood.

Today, he balances his passion for photography with his role as a micro-entrepreneur. His story reflects how many Filipinos adapted during the pandemic, embracing digital platforms, diversifying their income sources, and turning challenges into opportunities. For Villacampa, online selling not only kept his family afloat during uncertain times but continues to provide for his household needs.