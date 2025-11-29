A road worn by promises

Between Barangay La Januza and Barangay Suyangan lies a road — one that may seem ordinary to strangers, yet for us who live there, it carries the weight of countless dreams. It is where many of us took our first steps to school, where we learned the value of perseverance, and where we silently built our hopes for a better tomorrow.

Every morning, students tread this road with determination in their eyes. They walk past puddles and cracks, across a surface that has long been broken and slippery. The path is rough, but their will is firm. For years, this road has stood witness to stories of courage — young feet pushing through mud and uneven ground just to reach their classrooms.

To the people of La Januza, this road is not just a stretch of land; it is a symbol of resilience. It connects us not only to Suyangan but also to our aspirations. It reminds us that despite the hardships, we continue to move forward.

Yet, beneath that resilience lies a quiet frustration — one born of promises that never materialized. Many politicians have walked this road, too, but not with the same purpose as the students do. They came with words, with smiles and with grand assurances of repair and renovation. Every election season, this road becomes part of their narrative — a convenient backdrop for promises of progress.

But after the elections, those promises vanished as quickly as they were spoken. The road remains the same: malubak (rough), sira-sira (broken) and dangerously slippery when it rains. The people remain waiting, their patience tested by every unkept commitment.

How many times must we listen to the same pledges before one turns into action? How many more years will this community endure the same hardship before someone truly delivers?

This road may not appear significant on any map, but to us, it is everything. It is lined with memories, persistence, and silent faith. Each footprint on its muddy surface tells a story of hope that refuses to fade — even when progress feels far away.

Perhaps what we ask is simple: for our leaders to see beyond the speeches, beyond the photos, beyond the promises; to see the unseen steps of those who walk every day toward a future they still believe in.

Until then, we will keep walking. Carefully, patiently, and with unbroken hope. Because this road — our road — has carried our dreams for generations and we will not allow those dreams to be forgotten in the cracks of neglect.

Rashley John D. Boticario / Suyangan National High School (Siargao)