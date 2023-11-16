A spectacular celebration of music and good vibes at the V1BE Booze and Arts Festival

Metro Cebu came alive on October 27, 2023, as SM Seaside Concert Grounds hosted the V1BE Booze and Arts Festival, a spectacular event that celebrated the rich culture of OPM music, elevated experiences, and good times with friends and loved ones.

The festival delivered an unforgettable day and night filled with music, art, and positive energy.

A day of adventure and exploration

The gates to the festival opened as early as 12 p.m., giving guests a full day to explore V1BE’s curated installations and activities.

The Experience Zone, a common area for all festival-goers, greeted attendees with a myriad of immersive installations and activities. From the Interstellar Gateway to spaceship swings, life-sized beer pong, and giant Jenga blocks, this zone set the tone for an extraordinary experience. The centerpiece, an eight-foot-tall astronaut sculpture, added a touch of whimsy to the atmosphere.

The musical journey

The music festival featured energizing performances by up-and-coming talents from all over the country. Cebu’s own Hollywood Folk Hogan, Dumaguete’s Abu, and the Beetzee Songwriters Contest Season 2 winners, Gem and Claude, set the stage on fire as opening acts. Soloists like Paulo B and Rein followed, and Manila-based bands like The Mox and Olkisrotom kept the audience grooving throughout the mid-afternoon.

Local darling DJ Kate Jagdon also took the reins of the festival, providing an electrifying soundtrack to the evening ahead. Nightfall transformed V1BE into a grand celebration, with lighting works and smoke adding to the magical atmosphere.

Gracenote, Dilaw, and 6cyclemind delivered captivating performances, each leaving their unique mark on the event. Shanti Dope and Chocolate Factory brought the crowd to new heights with their rap and funk stylings. The emergence of Gen Z star Zild was a highlight, showcasing his magnetic stage presence and undeniable crowd support.

The evening’s highlight set featured OPM legends Rico Blanco and Urbandub, who wowed the audience with classic hits and charismatic smiles. As midnight approached, 90s icon Agaw Agimat and Skool Service closed out the festival, creating an unforgettable night of music, booze, food, and experiences.

L-Squared Productions Inc., the event producer and promoter, expressed its gratitude and excitement about the success of V1BE. The production company saw the festival as an opportunity to bring something new and exciting to Cebu’s music festival scene, and by all accounts, they succeeded in elevating the experience for all attendees.

The V1BE Booze and Arts Festival brought the community together for a day of unity, music, and unforgettable experiences.

There’s something truly magical about music festivals– a convergence of art, music, and people coming together to create memories that last a lifetime and V1BE Booze and Arts Festival did just that, turning a day in Cebu into an epic celebration of good vibes.