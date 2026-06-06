A Talisay entrep on building communities, not just businesses

For Cabusas, the goal is not just occupancy but connection.

“Small start-ups were popping left and right but nobody was really taking care of them,” he said. “I already had the knowledge. I knew how to guide them.”

Lessons in leadership and service

His approach to business was shaped long before he entered the family enterprise.

Time spent on a family farm taught him the value of hands-on work.

“If you have a business, you have to be hands-on,” he said.

Later, as a flight attendant, he discovered another foundation of his leadership style: service.

“I think that’s where my love language of service came from,” he said.

He also built experience in corporate real estate and property management before eventually joining his family’s business, which transitioned to real estate development.

Reinvention, growth

For Cabusas, growth also means constant change.

“I was different in my 20s, different in my 30s and I’m different now in my 40s,” he said. “I’m already preparing to reinvent myself in my 50s.”

He believes reinvention is not disruption but reflection.

“The gift of being in your 40s is that when you have a problem, you don’t take it personally,” he said. “You learn to slow down. You reflect.”

Leading through service

Though he now holds leadership roles in both business and the local chamber, Cabusas said recognition was never the goal.

“I don’t like being in the limelight,” he said. For him, leadership is rooted in contribution rather than visibility.

“What matters is not what you get from it, but what you bring to the table.”

As Talisay continues to grow, Cabusas believes the future of entrepreneurship lies in collaboration rather than competition.

The most meaningful developments are not just commercial spaces — but ecosystems where people support one another.

In the end, he said, business is not only about what is built. It is about who it is built for.