A taste of America in Cebu: US marks 250th anniversary

Among the distinguished guests were Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Maria Andrelita Austria, Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, Lapu-Lapu City Rep. Junard Chan and Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cynthia King Chan.

American music, landmarks

Local band Kerara Soul Cebu provided the soundtrack for the celebration, performing beloved American hits, including “New York, New York,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “I’m So Excited.”

The musical selections, paired with iconic images of the United States, took guests on a visual journey across the country — from New York’s skyline and the White House to the majestic Grand Canyon in Arizona and the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

The combination of music and imagery brought a touch of American culture to Mactan, offering guests a glimpse of the country’s heritage while celebrating the longstanding friendship between the United States and the Philippines.

Beyond the celebration

Beyond the festivities, Lipton’s visit underscored the many ways the two countries work together, from defense and public health to tourism, education and cultural exchange.

At the Philippines’ Mactan-Benito Ebuen Air Base, Lipton met with Brig. Gen. Luisito Angeles Jr. to visit a site under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (Edca).

The United States has funded a $2.7-million (P162.8-million) fuel storage facility at the site, while logistical facilities are being developed to strengthen interoperability and disaster preparedness between American and Philippine armed forces.

Lipton also met Philippine Air Force pilots and crew involved in strategic airlift operations, including personnel operating S-70i Black Hawk helicopters, originally developed in the United States and now part of the Philippine military’s modernization efforts.

Technology for healthier communities

The ambassador’s visit also highlighted cooperation in public health, with the delivery of GeneXpert cartridges in Lapu-Lapu City. The cartridges are used in diagnostic systems that enable rapid and accurate detection of tuberculosis.

The delivery demonstrated the implementation of a $600-million (P36-billion) health cooperation agreement between the United States and the Philippines.

“By working together in TB prevention here, we invest in the people of this city. We strengthen the enduring friendship between our nations,” Lipton said.

“It is a major commitment by the Trump Administration in our alliance. We want stronger health systems, better disease detection and healthier communities for both our countries.”

Lipton also visited Glory Reborn, a nonprofit maternity and newborn health clinic founded by American doctor Hilary Overton. The clinic hosts a Peace Corps volunteer who supports its First One Thousand Days Nutrition Program, which focuses on nutrition during a critical period of early childhood development.

A shared future for Cebu and the United States

In his meeting with Governor Baricuatro, Lipton discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in reciprocal trade, tourism, public health care, educational and cultural exchanges and efforts to counter transnational crime.

The discussions reflected the breadth of the relationship between Cebu and the United States, extending beyond business and security to initiatives that affect communities and everyday life.

Lipton’s visit formed part of broader efforts to strengthen ties between the two countries. The year 2026 marks not only the 250th anniversary of American independence but also the 80th anniversary of US-Philippines diplomatic relations and the 75th anniversary of the Mutual Defense Treaty.

In Mactan, the celebration offered a festive expression of that relationship — one shaped by shared experiences, cultural connections and cooperation across generations. S