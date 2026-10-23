A taste of the good life down south

Lately, I have been following the music. One evening, that led me to Bar 07, located on the ground floor of SouthScape in Talisay City, where live bands provide the soundtrack to dinner and drinks.

With Oktoberfest in the air, I found myself gravitating toward good drinks. The annual German festival is traditionally associated with beer, hearty food and communal celebrations, but there is room for Cebuano craft drinks, too. Bar 07’s signature Double 07 was a strawberry and lemon gin cocktail, light and citrusy enough to pass for lemonade at first sip. The sweetness of the strawberry softened the tartness of the lemon, making the gin less pronounced than expected.

The interior has a moody, industrial feel, with dark ceilings, textured walls and burgundy leather seating. Bottles line illuminated shelves behind the bar, while pendant lights cast a warm glow over the room.

Next came their take on the Bramble, a cocktail traditionally made with lemon and blackberry. This version leaned toward grapes and mixed berries, with basil lending an aromatic, herbaceous finish. It was fruitier than the first drink, with a little more going on in each sip. Its easy-drinking nature, though, is a reminder to enjoy each glass mindfully and always drink in moderation.

The food, too, turned out to be just as much a part of the experience.

Kevin Obach, the restaurant’s consultant, shared that the team had spent months working on the menu. SunStar previously interviewed Obach in 2023, when he shared his humble beginnings in the food and beverage industry. Having started as a waiter before venturing into the business, he has spent years working with drinks. Developing the food selection presented a different challenge, one that required time and attention to get right. “It’s a risk we’re willing to take for Talisaynons and people living in the south,” he said.

We tried the Quattro Formaggi pizza, a four-cheese combination with the familiar contrast of creamy, savory and tangy flavors. The pizza was substantial enough to share, although it did not stop us from ordering another dish. With a cook trained by Italian chefs, the kitchen has been working toward making pizza a central part of the menu.

The carbonara came next, despite our already full stomachs. Its creamy sauce and savory flavors made it an easy dish to keep picking at long after we had decided we were done eating. The fish and chips, too, was worth mentioning for its creamy, buttery flavor.

The bar also seems intent on making live music a central part of the experience, investing in a sound setup that can hold its own alongside venues in Cebu City. During our visit, Cebuano rock band RIO provided the evening’s soundtrack, bringing live music to the dining experience. The team also hopes to bring in Manila-based singers in the future, giving southside audiences more opportunities to catch live performances without having to travel far for a night out.

For those of us living in the south, that is part of the appeal of discovering places in our own backyard. The search for good food with equally good service often takes us farther than necessary, when an interesting meal or an evening of live music may be waiting just a few streets away.

All it takes is following the music.” S