A Thai-Cebuano affair on the plate

The Cebu-exclusive dish is served at Mango Tree Thai Grill in SM City Cebu, where it appears on the menu as Yum Mamuang Moo Yang. Chef Nah from Thailand demonstrated its preparation, showing how the tartness and spice of the mango salad complement the richness of the lechon.

Created to celebrate local ingredients through Thai cuisine, the dish reflects the restaurant’s approach to its Cebu menu. Beyond this local pairing, diners can explore a wider selection of Bangkok-inspired street food, including charcoal-grilled skewers, soups, noodles, seafood and desserts.

A tart counterpoint

to lechon

For diner Josh Almonte, the green mango helps balance the richness of the roast pork.

“What makes it stand out is their spin-off on lechon — the mango lechon. As we know, lechon can get a bit heavy after a while, but mixing it with mango and various spices makes it far from boring. The acidity of the mango actually opens up your appetite even more,” he said.

Mary Frances, who was trying Thai food for the first time, also found the dish approachable.

“I love mangoes, and seeing them incorporated into Thai cuisine worked wonderfully. The flavors are just right — moderate, not overly spicy, and very flavorful. It’s approachable for anyone wanting to try Thai food for the first time,” she said.

Skewers from

the charcoal grill

Grilled skewers bring another side of Bangkok street food to the table. The selection includes moo ping, or grilled pork; chicken liver; bacon wrapped around spring onions and vegetables.

The skewers are cooked over charcoal using traditional anglo, or clay-pot charcoal burners, according to Chef Nah. The method is part of the restaurant’s effort to recreate the street-food experience associated with Bangkok.

During his demonstration and interview with SunStar Cebu, Chef Nah also discussed the use of ingredients imported from Thailand, including fish sauce and spices, to maintain the flavors of the dishes.

The selection gives diners room to mix and match, whether they prefer marinated meat, offal or vegetables. Ordered alongside the Mango Salad Lechon, the skewers offer a more direct taste of the restaurant’s Thai street-food offerings.

Soup, noodles

and seafood

The menu also moves into heartier dishes, including Tom Yum Bulalo, which brings together the familiar Filipino beef cut and the sour, spicy character of Thai tom yum soup.

For noodles, Pad Thai offers a classic option, while Grapow brings another staple of Thai cooking to the table. Seafood dishes provide alternatives to pork and grilled meats, with Grilled Pompano and Crab in Yellow Curry among the choices.

The restaurant is also looking to make greater use of Cebu’s seafood. Chef Bea said future additions may include locally sourced lapu-lapu, alongside further interpretations of lechon with Thai flavors.

The dishes are still in development, but the plans point to more opportunities for the restaurant to draw from ingredients available in Cebu while retaining its Thai influences.

Mango makes another appearance at the end of the meal in Mango Sticky Rice, where the fruit takes on a sweeter role alongside sticky rice.

Thai beer is also available to accompany the meal, whether diners opt for a few skewers or a spread of soup, noodles and seafood.

One can certainly say that across the menu, Thai cooking meets familiar local ingredients in dishes that balance tradition with a sense of place. S