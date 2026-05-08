A ‘Thank You’ to an artist of the everyday: Erwin T. Lim’s SunStar legacy

Within the pages of SunStar Cebu, the name Erwin T. Lim was more than just a byline or a photo credit — it was a seal of quality and proof of the vibrant spirit of the local community.
For many years, Lim served as both a source of inspiration and a vital contributor to the publication’s storytelling, bridging the gap between the clinical precision of his medical practice and the raw beauty of Cebuano life.
Lim was a respected mentor and friend in the medical and photography fields. For him, there was never a divide between art and science — he embodied both.
Here are some of the moments where his eye for beauty became part of SunStar Cebu’s visual history.
Fashion and lifestyle
Lim had a rare ability to blend the sterile precision of his dental practice with a whimsical, artistic eye. When it came to SunStar Lifestyle and fashion features, his lens brought a sophisticated edge to local storytelling.
He understood that a fashion spread was never just about the clothes; it was about the geometry of a pose, the way light moved across fabric and the soul of the Cebuano creative. He treated every lifestyle shoot with meticulous care, ensuring that every subject felt like a work of art.
Lim to Cebu
Perhaps his most enduring contribution to the publication’s history lies in his work for the SunStar Cebu Yearbook. These editions served as definitive time capsules of the region and Lim became one of SunStar Cebu’s most vital visual storytellers.
Through his lens, the Sinulog Festival and major regional milestones were preserved with a reverence few could replicate. Lim was also the Grand Prize winner of the Sinulog Photo Contest in 2008.
Lim to the world
From the underwater reefs of Tubbataha, which catapulted him into his award-winning career, to the dunes of the Sahara and assignments across Myanmar, Beijing, Thailand and beyond, Lim carried his vision wherever his work brought him.
Beyond the technical mastery that earned him a Silver Award at the Epson International Pano Awards in 2023, everyone in the publication remembers Lim for his collaborative spirit. Whether it was a high-concept fashion shoot or a request for an archive photo, his answer was almost always a generous “yes.”
In a 2023 SunStar Lifestyle feature, he shared a sentiment that remains one of the creative community’s favorite memories of him:
“But even if I am granted another lifetime, I will still do what I am doing now. From the moment I entered that camera club until now — my passion for it remains the same even after 30 plus years.”
His creative spirit was evident wherever his feet guided him. Through his work, many young artists and photography enthusiasts learned to appreciate the beauty of the “everyday” in Cebu.
To the man who saw beauty in the everyday moments of our city and light in the eyes of its people: Thank you, Doc Erwin.
He leaves behind richer archives for the publication and a community deeply inspired by his work. His final “shutter click” may have sounded, but the impression he left on SunStar Cebu and the city will never fade.
Rest in peace, Dr. Erwin Lim.