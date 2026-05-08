A ‘Thank You’ to an artist of the everyday: Erwin T. Lim’s SunStar legacy

Lim was a respected mentor and friend in the medical and photography fields. For him, there was never a divide between art and science — he embodied both.

Here are some of the moments where his eye for beauty became part of SunStar Cebu’s visual history.

Fashion and lifestyle

Lim had a rare ability to blend the sterile precision of his dental practice with a whimsical, artistic eye. When it came to SunStar Lifestyle and fashion features, his lens brought a sophisticated edge to local storytelling.

He understood that a fashion spread was never just about the clothes; it was about the geometry of a pose, the way light moved across fabric and the soul of the Cebuano creative. He treated every lifestyle shoot with meticulous care, ensuring that every subject felt like a work of art.

Lim to Cebu

Perhaps his most enduring contribution to the publication’s history lies in his work for the SunStar Cebu Yearbook. These editions served as definitive time capsules of the region and Lim became one of SunStar Cebu’s most vital visual storytellers.

Through his lens, the Sinulog Festival and major regional milestones were preserved with a reverence few could replicate. Lim was also the Grand Prize winner of the Sinulog Photo Contest in 2008.