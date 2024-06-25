‘A Thousand Forests’ features Cebu-based crew, set for nationwide release on June 26

I.SYOOT Multimedia Production, in collaboration with Cebu-based P55 Studio, proudly presents an environmental musical film entitled "A Thousand Forests" to be screened nationwide this coming June 26, 2024.

Hanz Florentino, director of the film, shared with pride that 80 percent of the production team is from Cebu.

“Showcasing the talent from our region is a tremendous honor,” Florentino said, as he is also a Cebuano.

The film "A Thousand Forests," produced by I.Syoot Multimedia, together with the University of the Philippines Los Baños-College of Forestry and Natural Resources (UPLB-CFNR), is an environmental musical film that highlights the forests' ability to fight climate crises.

The coming-of-age musical will be about five teenagers in the Philippine Forest Camp and their journey to self-discovery and environmental awareness.

Standing with a vision of encouraging the youth to plant trees, the film will be a call for climate action.

The film will premiere in Manila, on Arbor Day, June 25, 2024. It will be screened nationwide on June 26, 2024. The film can be watched in Cebu at SM Cinema, SM Seaside, and Ayala Center. (Althea Penetrante, UP Tacloban Intern)