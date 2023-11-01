Cebu

A time for flowers, candles, prayers

PRAYING. A woman prays for her departed kin at the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Cemetery in Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, the date observed as All Saints’ Day in the Catholic world. In Cebuano-speaking areas in the Philippines, the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day (Nov. 2) is called “Kalag-kalag.” / HONEY COTEJO
candles for THE DEPARTED. People light candles for their deceased loved ones buried in the Queen City Memorial Garden in Cebu City on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, the date observed as All Saints’ Day in the Catholic world. / KAISER JAN FUENTES
land of the dead and crosses. The public cemetery in Barangay Poblacion Ward 3 in Minglanilla town, southern Cebu is not yet crowded past 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, All Saints’ Day. / Arkeen larisma
respite. A man and his daughter rest during their visit to the Queen City Memorial Garden in Cebu City on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, All Saints’ Day. / KAISER JAN FUENTES
BUSINESS. A man and his daughter wait for customers for their floral arrangements on P. Lopez St. near a school in Cebu City on Nov. 1, 2023, All Saints’ Day. / KAISER JAN FUENTES
KALAG-KALAG, which spans the observance of All Saints’ Day (Nov. 1) and All Souls’ Day (Nov. 2), is an annual tradition for Cebuanos.

It is a significant time for Cebuanos. It is the time of the year when they visit cemeteries to light candles, offer their prayers for their departed loved ones, and place flowers on their graves.

It is not just a celebration or a time for family reunions. Kalag-kalag serves as a reminder that dying is part of life.

Saying that death is part of life might seem a worn-out cliche; however, it is and will always be part of human existence.

Death is happening today, and it will happen again tomorrow and in the days to come.

At some point in the future, every human being will slip into the big sleep, with eyes forever closed.

Kalag-kalag serves as a reminder for the living that remembering the departed is part of life.

Without one’s ancestors, one would not exist in the world.

