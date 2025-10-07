A week after powerful M6.9 quake: Tents rise for displaced families

MORE temporary shelters are being built in Barangay Cogon, Bogo City, to house families displaced by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu on Sept. 30, 2025.

The Philippine Red Cross said the number of tents in the 20-hectare lot is expected to reach 200 to 250. As of Tuesday, Oct. 7, 76 tents had been completed and several families had already moved in.

The site includes child-friendly and welfare spaces, medical and psychosocial support tents and an incident command post. Smoking, drinking and the use of appliances are prohibited inside the camp.

Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian also visited the area on Tuesday.

Injuries, deaths rise

Meanwhile, the number of injured has climbed to 1,116, while fatalities have reached 72, according to the latest report from the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

The latest fatality was a man from Barangay Can-ukban, Oslob, who was added to the list on Oct. 6, PDRRMO said.

Hardest-hit areas

San Remigio recorded the highest number of injured with 301, followed by Tabogon with 244, Medellin with 240 and Bogo City with 186. The rest were from Borbon, Daanbantayan, Balamban, Tabuelan, Cebu City, Carmen and Bantayan.

Bogo City also recorded the highest number of deaths at 32, followed by San Remigio with 15, Medellin with 14, Tabogon with five, Tabuelan and Borbon with two each and one each from Sogod and Oslob. / CDF, JJL