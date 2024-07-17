A year after Rhea Mae’s death, police official certain suspect would be convicted

A YEAR after the death of 19-year-old Rhea Mae Tocmo, a native of Davao del Norte, one of the primary suspects, construction worker Simeon Gabutero, has not yet been proven guilty, but a Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) officer is optimistic that he would eventually be convicted.

Tocmo’s body was found wrapped inside a cardboard box and left on the roadside in Sitio Mohon, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City on July 17, 2023.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the CCPO's deputy city director for administration, stated that although the case is pending in court and is not under their control, the police will nonetheless be present when it is heard.

Despite the fact that the accused did not confess to the crime, Rafter is certain that Gabutero will be found guilty because his brother stated that he was present when they dumped Tocmo's body in Sitio Mohon.

She added that they had substantial proof regarding the DNA match with Gabutero.

"We assure the air-tight case sa pag file nato, we have complete testimonial evidence, we have forensic evidence we have the documentary evidence," Rafter stated. (AYB, TPT)