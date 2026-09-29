A year after the quake

ONE year after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck northern Cebu on Sept. 30, 2025, communities in Bogo City and neighboring towns continue to rebuild and recover from the disaster. The quake, which struck at 9:59 p.m. offshore northeast of Bogo, caused widespread damage to homes, churches, hospitals, roads and other infrastructure.
The anniversary offers a look at how quake-hit communities have changed since that night — from damaged structures that have been rebuilt to areas where the scars of the earthquake remain visible.