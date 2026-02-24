A year to fix Binaliw; trash costs double

THE struggle to manage urban waste often remains invisible until a system failure turns a logistical challenge into a public crisis. When infrastructure collapses, cities are forced into high-stakes scrambles that drain public funds, strain neighboring municipalities and expose the fragility of daily utilities.

Prime Waste Solutions (PWS) Cebu informed the Cebu City Council that rehabilitating the Binaliw landfill will take between six months and one year. This follows a deadly trash slide on Jan. 8, 2026. In the interim, Cebu City is hauling its garbage 61 kilometers away to Aloguinsan, significantly driving up disposal costs while the local government searches for closer alternatives and temporary holding solutions.

Niño Abellana Jr., general manager of PWS Cebu, told councilors during an executive session of the City Council on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, that the company has formally written the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to seek amendments to its environmental compliance certificate (ECC) and to secure clearance for the rehabilitation and expansion of the landfill site.

The rehabilitation will implement emergency stabilization and remediation measures, including slope stability analysis, leachate containment, site grading, waste reduction in staging areas, soil covering, capping of inactive sections and environmental recovery efforts such as groundwater monitoring and odor control.

Fragile city infrastructure

The situation in Cebu City highlights the fragile nature of waste networks in rapidly growing metropolitan areas. When a primary disposal site fails, especially one that was receiving up to 1,000 metric tons of garbage daily, the ripple effects quickly consume Metro Cebu’s capacity.

For instance, the Asian Energy landfill in neighboring Consolacion was considered an alternative, but the facility was already overwhelmed by waste from Liloan, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu. This illustrates a common global urban trend: local infrastructure often operates so close to maximum capacity that a single failure leaves a city with few viable backup options.

Logistical hurdles

For taxpayers and the local government, the stakes are primarily financial and operational. Hauling waste to Aloguinsan costs P3,906 per ton, doubling the City’s standard garbage disposal expenses. Under the emergency waste disposal contract with Cebu City for dumping at the Asian Energy Systems Corp. landfill, the tipping fee is P1,200 per ton.

To manage the overflow, the City is using a vacant lot at the South Road Properties (SRP) Pond A as a temporary transfer station, a measure that requires careful oversight to prevent localized sanitation issues.

Every day without a local landfill drains municipal funds that could be allocated to other public services. Reducing waste volume has become a financial imperative, with the City hoping to save money by diverting at least 100 tons of waste daily through proper segregation.

Competing priorities

The response to the crisis highlights the tension between navigating immediate financial realities and meeting strict regulatory requirements for reopening.

Mayor Nestor Archival emphasized the temporary nature of current fixes and the heavy financial toll. “For now, we have this agreement with Aloguinsan. I hope our constituents understand that the area in SRP is only a transfer station,” Archival said.

He underscored the burden on the City budget: “At present, our cost is times two. It is very high and not sustainable.”

Addressing why a closer alternative (the Asian Energy Systems Corp.) fell through, he added: “Their landfill is already overwhelmed.”

Without Binaliw, Cebu City has no local dumping ground. The doubled financial cost of relying on private haulers to transport garbage to distant sites like Aloguinsan is unsustainable for the City’s budget.

Additionally, the City is racing against a garbage backlog and clearing it relies entirely on maintaining these temporary, expensive transfer arrangements until a new, institutionalized system is stabilized.

The larger issues

This event underscores the critical need for disaster resilience and sustainable waste management in urban planning. The tragedy points to the dangers of overloaded infrastructure and the potential risks from natural events like earthquakes and heavy rainfall, including those brought by typhoon Tino last November. The crisis is also accelerating the push for long-term strategies, prompting the local government to explore strict waste segregation enforcement and alternative solutions such as waste-to-energy projects.

Looking ahead

PWS Cebu is targeting April 14 to complete a comprehensive, science-based technical, geotechnical and operational assessment to determine the root causes of the Jan. 8 slide.

“It is already underway and currently being completed,” Abellana said.

In the immediate term, the city is waiting to see if the DENR and the City Government will approve the opening of interim cells in Binaliw, which could accommodate up to two months’ worth of waste and begin operating as early as March. Simultaneously, the City is studying the possibility of utilizing a closer landfill facility in Toledo.

The massive financial drain of long-distance hauling puts immense pressure on both PWS and the Cebu City Government to expedite safe alternatives. The City’s ambitious goal to divert 100 tons of waste daily through strict segregation will serve as a crucial test of civic cooperation. Whether Binaliw secures approval to reopen its interim cells or the City shifts its hauling routes to Toledo, the coming weeks will determine if Cebu City can stabilize a critical utility before its temporary fixes become overwhelmed. / CAV