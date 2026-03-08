A1 set to return to Cebu, Manila

BRITISH-NORWEGIAN pop group A1 is set to return to the Philippines for concerts in Cebu and Manila in October. The concerts follow the group’s Valentine’s Tour held in the same cities in February 2025.

A1, composed of Paul Marazzi, Christian Ingebrigtsen, Mark Read and Ben Adams, is known for hits such as “Like a Rose,” “Everytime,” “Heaven by Your Side” and “Same Old Brand New You.”

The group has visited the Philippines several times over the years and continues to enjoy a strong following among Filipino fans. / PR