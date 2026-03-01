A24’s sci-fi horror film ‘BACKROOMS’ in PH cinemas

The global phenomenon that captivated a generation, “BACKROOMS” is coming to the Philippines on June 3, 2026. CreaZion Studios has announced its local release date, along with the film’s first official poster and teaser.

Produced by A24 alongside Chernin Entertainment, Atomic Monster and 21 Laps, the highly anticipated sci-fi horror film marks the directorial debut of Kane Parsons, the 20-year-old YouTuber who turned the viral legend into a cinematic feature.

Parsons’ web series about secret backrooms garnered nearly 100 million views. The creepypasta-inspired horror has also been adapted into several video games on platforms such as Steam and Roblox.

Academy Award nominees Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 Years a Slave,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”) and Renate Reinsve (“Sentimental Value,” “The Worst Person in the World”) lead the cast alongside Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”), Finn Bennett (“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”), Lukita Maxwell (“Shrinking”), Avan Jogia (“Zombieland: Double Tap”), Chelah Horsdal (“Hell on Wheels”) and Toby Hargrave (“Superman & Lois”).

In the teaser, a mysterious doorway appears in the basement of a furniture showroom, pulling viewers into a world where time slips and space shifts. The first poster features a familiar yellowish wallpaper.

“BACKROOMS” is part of CreaZion Studios’ #KwentoMoTo mission to make “Human Stories and Human Experiences” accessible to Filipino and Southeast Asian audiences. / PR