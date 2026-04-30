A380 equipped with Starlink connectivity scoring feature

Emirates has completed the installation of Starlink satellite internet on one of its Airbus A380 aircraft, marking the start of a broader rollout across its long-haul fleet.

The aircraft returned to Dubai after installation and certification in Newquay, United Kingdom. The system uses multiple antennas configured to support connectivity across the A380’s two-deck layout and large passenger capacity.

According to the airline, the upgrade significantly increases onboard bandwidth compared with earlier systems, with total capacity reaching up to two Gbps across the aircraft. This allows passengers to access internet services for browsing, messaging and streaming on personal devices during flights.

The service is expected to be available across all cabin classes. Additional A380 aircraft are scheduled for installation through 2026, alongside similar upgrades to its Boeing 777-300ER fleet.

The rollout forms part of ongoing fleet updates that include cabin refurbishments and improvements to onboard systems. / LQ3 S