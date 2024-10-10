Ababa rules ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge

ILOILO – Sarah Ababa’s six-month journey back to the winner’s circle culminated in a determined triumph at the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge, where the seasoned Davaoeña showcased grit and poise to secure the title with a final-round score of 76 on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.

Unlike her dramatic comeback at the Apo Classic in March where she clinched victory in the closing round, Ababa maintained steady control throughout this week’s event, the third-to-last on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour calendar.

Entering the final stretch with a three-stroke lead after 15 holes, she faced some challenges with bogeys on the 16th and 18th.

However, her challengers, including Chihiro Ikeda, were unable to close the gap. Ababa’s resilience on the tricky Iloilo Golf and Country Club course led to a three-day total of seven-over-par 217. Ikeda, who was poised for a late surge, faltered on the back nine and finished just one stroke behind at 218.

“I didn’t expect to win because I struggled with my putting today compared to the first two rounds,” Ababa said in Filipino after claiming her second victory of the year. “But the key to my success is perseverance and staying patient.”

Despite bogeys and missed opportunities from inside six feet, Ababa made crucial pars when it mattered most.

She credited her father, former Tour player Edgar Ababa, who served as her caddie, with bringing her added fortune. “Maybe it’s luck because my father caddied for me in both of my wins. But I know my game will improve, especially my putting,” she added.

This victory capped a season of ups and downs for Ababa. After tying for second at Palos Verdes and placing fifth at Caliraya Springs, she faced consistency issues, often finishing outside the top 10. However, a tie for third at Forest Hills last month reignited her confidence heading into this event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

In the final round, her key par saves under pressure earned her the P130,000 winner’s purse.

Ikeda, fresh off a playoff loss at the Lakewood Championship, settled for second place and P85,000, marking yet another close finish. Mafy Singson made a late charge with a 68, tying with Mikha Fortuna, who matched par-70, for third place with totals of 219. They split the combined P138,000 prizes.

Chanelle Avaricio finished fifth at 220 after a round of 73, while Daniella Uy rebounded with a 69 to secure solo sixth at 221. Kayla Nocum carded a 73, tying with Gretchen Villacencio, who struggled with a 76, and Princess Superal, who shot a 77, all finishing with 222s.

Meanwhile, Splendido Taal leg winner Jiwon Lee posted a 72 to finish 10th at 226. / golf pinoy dotcom