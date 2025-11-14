AbaCore posts P82.7M profit, trims costs

ABACORE Capital Holdings Inc. posted a 106 percent jump in consolidated net income to P82.67 million for the first nine months of 2025, driven by gains from property disposals and higher income from operations and associates.

The holding firm, with interests in tourism, real estate, finance, and energy, reported P172.08 million in gains from investment property sales.

Operating expenses dropped 11 percent to P83.02 million due to lower professional fees and employee costs.

AbaCore’s book value per share rose to P5.02, well above its sub-P1 share price.

Its energy arm also signed a deal with PNOC for a wind project study in Batangas. / KOC