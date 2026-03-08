Abad diagnosed with herpangina

ACTRESS Kaye Abad shared that she has been diagnosed with herpangina, a viral infection that causes sores in the mouth and throat.

In a video posted on Facebook on Feb. 28, 2026, Abad said she had been isolating herself for three days after feeling ill.

“I’ve been isolating myself for three days now. I think I got it at the airport or on the plane. I felt sick Sunday night,” Abad said.

She explained that after showing a doctor photos of her throat and mouth sores, she was told that she had herpangina.

According to Abad, the illness belongs to the same family of viruses as hand, foot and mouth disease, but herpangina does not usually cause rashes on the hands and feet.

The actress said the sores are located deep in her cheeks and tongue, making it painful to speak, eat or even smile.

There is no specific medication for herpangina, she added, and treatment mainly involves cold compresses and numbing gels to ease the discomfort. / TRC S