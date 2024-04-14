Abalos orders LGUs to crack down on colorum vehicles

INTERIOR and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos has ordered local government units (LGUs) to prohibit operators of colorum public utility vehicles (PUVs) from using transport terminals.

Abalos also ordered LGUs to ensure that all public transportation services operating within their areas have permits.

In a statement Saturday, April 13, 2024, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said Abalos issued memorandum circular 2024-26, instructing LGUs, through their councils, to enact ordinances prohibiting colorum operators from using transport terminals.

“This has been a persistent issue on the ground. I am directing our LGUs na tiyaking hindi makapag-operate ang mga colorum operators na ito (to make sure that these colorum operators can no longer operate)," Abalos underscored.

The DILG chief said operators must have obtained appropriate franchises or certificates of public convenience (CPC) from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) before they can use transport terminals or ply routes.

Abalos' directive came after the recent arrest, on his orders, of an individual who claimed to be his distant relative who operates a colorum vehicle.

The arrest followed the apprehension of the colorum vehicle's driver, who used a counterfeit driver’s license.

Abalos said LGUs must ensure that all PUVs possess the appropriate franchises or CPC from the LTFRB, as the CPC is a legal authorization required for the operation of land transportation services for public use.

He also directed LGUs to conduct thorough inspections of PUVs at terminals within their jurisdiction and along local roads by conducting inspections.

He said any colorum vehicle operators discovered should be reported to the LTFRB and the Land Transportation Office.(KAL)