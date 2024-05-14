Abandoned building ‘poses risk to public safety’

"Kining bildinga hazard na kaayo, naa pay matulog sa ilalom. [W]hat if naay linog 'nya mahugno ni siya, do you think walay madisgrasya?" Sgd Garcia, the owner of the video, said in his post.

It is learned that the building used to be the Tojong Hospital, which is considered an iconic structure in downtown Cebu City.

Authorities were urged to take swift action to prevent accidents in the area. (SunStar Cebu)