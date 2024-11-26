Abandonment of post may end in dismissal

CEBU City Hall employees, including former department heads, who allegedly participated in a protest outside City Hall on Nov. 8, 2024, in support of dismissed mayor Michael Rama, may face termination after failing to explain their involvement, Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said.

There were 24 identified City Hall employees who joined the protest, with some of them still currently working in the City Hall, while some were

former employees.

Garcia, in a press conference on Nov. 25, 2024, said only two employees, who allegedly joined the protest held at the Senior Citizens’ Park across the executive building of the Cebu City Hall, submitted their explanation after they were issued with a notice to explain.

The mayor said the employees’ failure to reply to the notice to explain is tantamount to waiving their rights to defend themselves.

Garcia declined to name the City Hall employees allegedly involved in

the protest.

But some of them are former department heads who served during Rama’s administration.

On Nov. 8, former city administrator Collin Rosell went to City Hall to announce the return of Rama following his six-month preventive suspension. Protesters gathered outside the executive building and chanted for Rama’s reinstatement and called for the resignation of Garcia, describing him as a “usurper.”

An incident report from the Office of the Mayor identified 24 City Hall employees as having actively participated in the rally.

These employees were charged with abandonment of their posts for allegedly participating in the protest.

With the 72-hour deadline for City Hall employees to submit their explanations expiring on Nov. 22, Garcia said the investigation will continue before any decision or sanctions are imposed.

He explained that due process will still prevail; however, for those who ignored the notices, it is tantamount to waiving their rights.

“Those who ignored meant they did not present their side, meaning we will rule on what (evidence) we have,” said Garcia.

“We have given them the opportunity to be heard, and that is a basic principle in the constitution—their right to due process,” he added.

Garcia said among the sanctions will be dismissal from the office.

“But you know, December is upcoming, and there goes with the renewal of the contracts starting January (2025), maybe we could pursue it,” said Garcia.

Rosell, on Nov. 8, attempted to return to his former office but failed.

He was also arrested and detained due to a usurpation of authority complaint but posted bail the next day.

Rosell questioned Garcia’s accession to office on Oct. 9, arguing that Rama had not yet been formally served the dismissal order issued by the Office of the Ombudsman in connection with nepotism charges.

Garcia replied that his assumption of office followed the rule of law. He said he acted on the memorandum from the Department of the Interior and Local Government, which mandated him to take an oath and fill the permanent vacancy in the Office of the Mayor following Rama’s dismissal. / EHP