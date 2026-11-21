LOCAL coaches, referees, and boxing officials converged in a one-day amateur boxing seminar by the Amateur Boxing of the Philippines (Abap) and hosted by Cebuano boxing patron Lorenzo “Chao” Sy Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, at the Hotel Fortuna.

A total of 71 local boxing personalities attended the one-day seminar that focused on updated rules and regulations of amateur boxing.

“The reason why we visited is to meet our coaches, referees, judges, and technical officials. We want to further develop our grassroots program here in Central Visayas, especially here in Cebu. Historically, there are a lot of great boxers here. We’re trying to establish as many training centers as possible in the different regions,” said Abap president

Marcus Manalo.

“We want more competitions; that’s very important for the development of our boxers. Along with competitions, we also want to focus on educational programs for our technical officials and coaches. That’s our pathway. That’s why it’s very good that we met them,” he added.

The seminar focused on the new rules and regulations, boxers’ safety, fair matchups, and overall

grassroots development.

Boxing personalities from as far as Bantayan Island and Toledo City were in attendance. Famous boxing personalities like former world champions Dodie Boy Penalosa Jr. and Milan Melindo, and Jeo Santisima also attended the event.

“In this seminar, we want them to be educated on the rules and regulations from Abap. Every year there are new rules. What’s important is the safety of the boxers and avoiding mismatches. What’s important in amateur boxing is exposure. I hosted this event to educate our local boxing community. I want them to be accredited with Abap,” said SY, who’s also the Abap Central Visayas director.

/ EKA