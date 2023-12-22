Abe trains at Omega Gym

THE Omega Boxing Gym continues to prove that it’s one of the premier destinations for boxing’s top athletes after another world title challenger spends part of his training camp in the Mandaue City-based gym.

International Boxing Federation (IBF) No. 1 rated featherweight Reiya Abe will be spending a month of his training camp at the Omega Boxing Gym for his upcoming world title bout against IBF featherweight king Luis Alberto Lopez on March 2, 2024 in New York.

“He just called the Omega Boxing Gym that he wanted to train here. A lot of Japanese fighters train here,” Omega Boxing Gym head trainer Jinggoy Junco told SunStar Cebu. “I’ll be here to help him out because he’s here without a trainer.”

Abe arrived in Cebu on Dec. 19 and immediately trained under the guidance of Junco.

Just this year, former world champions Nonito Donaire Jr. and Johnriel Casimero set up camp at the Omega Boxing Gym for their respective fights.

Donaire Jr. trained at the Omega Boxing Gym for his World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight title fight with Alexandro Santiago.

Casimero also spent time at the Omega Boxing Gym for his fights with Fillipus Nghitumbwa and Yukinori Oguni.

Two-division world champion Miyo Yoshida, who just recently dethroned Ebanie Bridges for the IBF Female bantamweight belt, also trained at the Omega Boxing Gym late last year.

“I think it’s because of the facility that IPI has and also our training program. We want to learn different styles that’s why we welcome anyone who wants to train at the Omega Boxing Gym. We also have a huge gym that is complete and the area is also safe because it’s inside the IPI complex,” said Junco.

Aside from world-class boxers setting up camp in the gym, Cebu’s best fighters from other gyms also frequently visit Omega Boxing Gym for sparring, the likes of Milan Melindo, Melvin Jerusalem, Esneth Domingo and Jeo Santisima.

The Omega Boxing Gym is also the home of world-rated boxers like Christian Araneta and Mark Vicelles.