Abelgos, Torregosa win Dinaganay sa Talamban

JESSIE Abelgos and Art Joy Torregosa ruled the 10-kilometer category of the Dinaganay sa Talamban Fun Run, which was joined by about 400 runners and fitness enthusiasts on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Abelgos outlasted Jayson Padayao and veteran Kenyan Eric Chepsiror for the men’s crown, while Torregosa outran Lizane Abella and Icy Baldos for the women’s title.

Gimar Magdalino and Asia Paraase won the men’s and women’s 5K crowns.

Finishing as runners-up to Magdalino were Franklin Yee and Kiplangat Kemboi, while Cherry Andrin and Jeanly Mata finished second and third in the women’s side, respectively.

The fastest in the men’s 3K was Oswaldo Arcelo, followed by Janry Pelones and Archiel Labe.

In the distaff side, Gretchen Sambo finished first followed by Trisha Arellano and Melanie Pulgo.

The fun run was organized by the barangay as part of the fiesta celebration, which including a cycling event last week. / RSC