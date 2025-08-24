Abellana alumni gear up for grand reunion

THE Abellana National School Alumni Federation Inc. (Ansafi) is calling on all alumni to saddle up for an unforgettable homecoming as it hosts the Grand Reunion 2025 on Oct. 26, 2025, at the University of San Jose-Recoleto Coliseum, Basak Campus in Cebu City.

This year’s theme promises a day of nostalgia, laughter, and renewed friendships, with alumni encouraged to come in cowboy and cowgirl attire.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the coliseum will come alive with games, raffles, and surprise activities designed to make the gathering a memorable one.

“Every reunion is a chance to relive the spirit of ANS—the camaraderie, the lessons, and the joy that shaped who we are today. We invite all alumni from every batch to be part of this celebration of heritage and unity,” said Anasafi president Roy Melgo.

Alumni are advised to coordinate with their respective batch presidents for participation. A registration fee of P150 ensures entry to a day of entertainment, bonding, and reconnection with classmates and mentors.

With a long history of molding leaders, dreamers, and achievers, ANS remains a source of pride. The grand reunion will not only celebrate cherished memories but also strengthen the bonds that keep the Abellana spirit alive across generations.

Mark your calendars, shine your boots, and get ready for a day of joy and connection — ANS style.

For inquiries, alumni may contact their batch presidents or reach out to the Ansafi secretariat at 0977-856-4729 (president Roy Melgo) and 0939-328-8240 (secretary Abbie Berezo).