Abellana engaged, rumored wedding date out

CARLA Abellana shared a photo of what appears to be her engagement ring from her fiancé, whom she has not yet named or introduced.

Carla did not say when her fiancé, a doctor, proposed. Rumors say their garden wedding will be held Dec. 27, 2025.

When asked whether she could attend the 2025 MMFF awards night, which falls on the same date, she said she would. She added that she now prefers to keep her personal life private.

Carla’s marriage to actor Tom Rodriguez in 2021 lasted only five months./ TRC S