Abellana fuels USJ-R victory against UPC

ETHAN James Abellana struck with a hat trick to power University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) to a 4-1 rout of University of the Philippines Cebu (UPC) on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, in the Cesafi football tournament at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Abellana opened the scoring in the 10th minute before Arjun Antonio Bono doubled USJ-R’s advantage in the 24th. Abellana then took over with back-to-back goals in the 25th and 33rd minutes to put the Jaguar Cubs comfortably ahead. SG Panal Laspona pulled one back for UPC to avoid the shutout.

The win, which earned Abellana Man of the Match honors, lifted USJ-R to third spot with 9 points in the secondary division team standings.

In the other secondary match, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) blanked Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC), 2-0, to stay on top of the table.

Moe Chadwin Lavador and Antonio Benito Canton scored for the Magis Eagles to seal the victory over the DBTC Greywolves. Mark Nathan Tabon of SHS-Ateneo was named Player of the Game.

The Magis Eagles and the Greywolves remained tied at 12 points at the top of the secondary standings, but SHS-Ateneo holds the edge on goal difference, +11 against DBTC’s +10. Paref Springdale is at fourth with 6 points, while UPC and San Carlos School of Cebu remain winless.

In the college division, University of San Carlos snatched a dramatic 1-0 win over UPC.

Mark Anthony Talingting delivered the decider deep into stoppage time (90+1) to give the Warriors all three points. Ludwig Ryan Badayos earned Player of the Game honors.

The second college match ended in a stalemate as USJ-R and University of Southern Philippines Foundation battled to a 1-1 draw.

Allister Louis Manlosa gave the Jaguars an early lead in the 9th minute, but Cedric Carl Soco equalized for USPF in the 36th. Manlosa was later named Man of the Match.

With the results, USC now leads the college standings with 10 points, followed by USJ-R with 9, UPC with 4 and USPF with 1. (Rico B. Ramirez)