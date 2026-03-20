Abellana National School Batch ’76 general curriculum holds oathtaking of new officers

ABELLANA National School Batch ’76 General Curriculum, known as the “76ers,” has inducted its new set of officers during an oathtaking ceremony held on March 6, 2026 at Quest Hotel.

The induction was led by Roy Melgo, president of the Abellana National School Alumni Foundation Inc. (Ansafi), who called on the newly elected officers to continue fostering camaraderie and rapport among batch members while upholding the spirit of being Abellana National School alumni.

The new officers of ANS Batch ’76 General Curriculum are led by President Macky Cabiluna.

Also elected were lawyer Eva Cabrera as vice president for internal affairs, with Ethel Canizares as assistant vice president for internal affairs; Cynthia Sanchez as vice president for external affairs, with Joseph Quijada as assistant vice president for external affairs; Josephine Torino as secretary, with Lilith Catacutan as assistant secretary; Alice Labrado as treasurer, with Elsa Vergara as assistant treasurer; Ma. Eyesa Lumanas as auditor, with Libeth Branzuela, assistant auditor, and Hope Siladjan as editor.

Serving as public relations officers are Sara Eloisa Garcia, Becky H. Yasi, Edmund Mirasol, Jaime Manapat, Jose Gutierrez Jr., Laurel Almerante, and Chad Cervantes. Engineer Daisy Toledo was named adviser.

The ceremony marked a new chapter for the batch as it seeks to strengthen ties among its members and sustain its involvement in alumni activities. (PR)