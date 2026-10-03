Abellana scouts earn top scouting honors

Kristine Jewel Ang and Brix Martin Barbas / Abellana National School

THREE scouts from Abellana National School earned the prestigious Eagle Scout rank during the 2026 National Court of Honor on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2026, at the Don Carlos Gothong Memorial National High School.

Schiffer Asingua, Mark Gabriel Claros and Gian Harn I. Tolentin formally received their Eagle Scout badges, marking a major milestone in their scouting journey.

The Eagle Scout rank recognizes scouts who have completed the requirements for advanced scouting, including training, leadership development and community service.

Another Abellana National School scout, Vench Limosnero, received the Silver Anahaw Award for his exemplary service.

As part of the ceremony, the scouts presented tokens of appreciation and flowers to their Batch 1-4 coaches and outfit advisers in recognition of their guidance and support.

The ceremony concluded with the recitation of the Eagle Scout Pledge, reaffirming the scouts’ commitment to character, leadership and service.