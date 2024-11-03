Abellana’s budding journos hone skills in special journalism program

BLUE... red... blue... The once familiar lines that guided students in their writing have now morphed into the foundation of their articles.

For Demy Isolde Lagartija and Jianzel Ann Luna of Abellana National School’s (ANS) Special Program in Journalism (SPJ), this transformation marks the beginning of a life-changing journey they eagerly anticipated when they enrolled in the program.

Lagartija, who has dreamed of becoming a journalist since childhood, sees the SPJ program as the key to achieving her goal.

“Demy Isolde Lagartija, your news correspondent,” has echoed in her mind for years, reflecting her unwavering dedication.

Her love for science complements her journalistic pursuits, as she likens the structure of an article to the composition of atoms: “Jumbled letters produce nonsense, just as mixed atoms can create chaos.”

As she prepares for the upcoming school-based press conference, where she will compete in news writing, Lagartija is determined to make an impact.

“I want to change the way people consume news,” she said, embodying the spirit of a journalist ready to make a difference.

Meanwhile, Luna’s journey into journalism was sparked by her cousin’s encouragement.

With a strong interest in Araling Panlipunan (Social Studies) and TLE (Technology and Livelihood Education), she draws parallels between writing and carpentry.

“Each word I write is like a deliberate carve on wood, shaping a clear message for my readers,” she said.

Reflecting on her experience covering the school’s billiards tournament, Luna expressed excitement at capturing the intensity of the players’ focus and strategies.

“Using vivid language helps engage readers unfamiliar with the sport,” she noted, showcasing her commitment to making journalism accessible.

Together, Lagartija and Luna exemplify the bright future of journalism at ANS.

As members of the second batch of SPJ students, they represent the passion and dedication envisioned by program founder Nathaniel Flores.

With their unique perspectives and voices, they are wellequipped to contribute to a more informed society, demonstrating that the future of journalism is indeed in good hands.

Ana Mariz Canitan head of the school’s SPJ program, said, “I am glad that ANS offered SPJ. This has given us an avenue to screen Grade 7 applicants who have both the heart and skill for journalism.They get the chance to develop these every day since journalism is now a part of their major subject.”

Canitan said the beginning was challenging due to the extensive paperwork required to secure program approval, the equipment needed for students and the instructional materials they had to gather for the teachers.

“After all our hard work, we now see our SPJ students covering school events and even taking part in the Junior Journo Program, this makes everything all worth it,” she said.

From elementary paper pads to intermediate sheets, the commitment to propagate journalism through the SPJ program has set the stage for students to embrace their roles as informed citizens, poised to change the landscape of journalism in the future.