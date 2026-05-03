Abellanosa: Is your vote truly yours?

Alexess Ruzzel Abellanosa

University of Cebu

The Philippine political scene has evolved far beyond traditional posters and rallies. Today, it revolves around social media “vibes,” casual vlogs, and bite-sized 15-second clips.

Imagine scrolling through TikTok: amid dance trends and “GRWM” videos, a popular influencer—known more for skincare tips than expertise—endorses a candidate. In just 30 seconds, this can sway voters more than hours of televised debates. Elections are now decided on smartphones, in personalized feeds that quietly deepen divisions among friends and families.

With 76 million social media users in the country, the boundary between fact and fabrication is fading. Reposts often outweigh research-based information, as confirmation bias leads people to embrace influencer content that aligns with their views and label challenging journalism as “fake news.”

This erosion of shared reality fosters fanaticism. Algorithms amplify echo chambers, eroding trust in institutions, stifling civil debate, and turning comment sections into arenas of bullying, cancel culture, and suppressed dissent. When 40 percent of young voters rely on influencers as their main source of information, democracy risks becoming a popularity contest where volume trumps facts.

The answer isn’t banning apps or creators. Instead, the focus should be on building “digital defense.” The Commission on Elections should enforce stricter rules on paid endorsements to distinguish genuine opinions from scripted ones. Schools nationwide—from Cebu classrooms to remote barangays—must prioritize digital literacy as essential training.

Platforms must increase transparency, but voters hold the real power. Commit to democracy’s basics: fact-check before sharing, debate respectfully rather than blocking, and prioritize policies over personalities.

Hope persists in Filipinos who pause before hitting “share,” who seek facts beyond aesthetic filters. As the next election approaches, the key question is clear: Will you scroll smarter, or let trends dictate your vote?

It’s time to vote wisely. End the filter.