Abellanosa proposes ban on disposable tableware

FOOD establishments in Cebu City will be prohibited from using disposable tableware and food containers, among others, should the proposed measure of Councilor Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa be approved.

The Committee on Laws, Ordinances, and Styles, in its recommendation, said the proposed ordinance is consistent with Republic Act 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act.

After the approval by the committee during the council’s regular session on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, the proposed ordinance will proceed to a public hearing, scheduled on Nov. 6, 2024, before it proceeds for second reading and third reading for approval.

Abellanosa said the production and consumption of disposable utensils take a toll on the environment since their manufacture entails the use of natural resources and the emission of greenhouse gasses.

He added their consumption and disposal lead to pollution, especially in the streets, rivers, and waterways, and blockage of drainage systems resulting in severe flooding problems.

This was based on the waste analysis and characterization study by the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Ccenro).

According to Cenro, Cebu City generates 314,527.32 metric tons of solid waste annually, with 28.22 percent classified as non-recyclable and 35.05 percent recyclable.

Cenro also noted that a significant portion of the waste sent to landfills includes disposable utensils and condiment packets, often made from single-use plastics or other disposable materials commonly used by restaurants and food establishments.

Guidelines

One of the guidelines set in the ordinance prohibits food establishments from distributing disposable tableware, food containers, and accessories to customers who have dine-in orders.

However, they may be permitted to provide disposable items such as compostable straws, napkins, and toothpicks.

For takeout orders, it is also prohibited to distribute disposable tableware, toothpicks, stirrers, napkins, and condiments unless specifically requested by the customer.

It added that food establishments may use disposable cups, bowls, trays, clamshell containers, boxes, and cup sleeves for takeout orders provided they are compostable.

Exemptions

However, prohibitions do not apply when it comes to persons with disabilities that require the use or distribution of disposable tableware, food containers, and accessories.

For the food establishments that may suffer significant economic hardship if they strictly comply with the guidelines, they may request an exemption to the Ccenro.

If the ordinance is violated, the food establishment will be penalized with a fine of P1000 for the first offense, P3000, revocation of the environment sustainability action plan certificate of compliance, and issuance of a cease and desist order for the second offense, and P5000, revocation of the business permit and issuance of a closure order for the third offense.

Abellanosa said Cenro and the Business Permits and Licensing Office will be responsible for the promulgation of the implementing rules and regulations for the ordinance.

Abellanosa said Cenro and the Business Permits and Licensing Office will be responsible for drafting the ordinance’s implementing rules and regulations should the proposed measure be approved. / JPS