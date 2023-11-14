Aberin credits strategic intelligence for accomplishments in fight vs drugs

THE top police official in the Central Visayas revealed that their strategic intelligence with other law enforcement agencies and the community has led to the seizure of 1.7 kilograms of suspected shabu within 24 hours of separate anti-illegal drug operations and the arrest of prominent drug suspects.

During a 24-hour police operation, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) seized illegal substances valued up to P12 million.

One of the largest recoveries was carried out by the members of the Cebu City Police Office's City Drug Enforcement Unit, who found 405 grams of shabu valued at P2.7 million during a drug raid in Ludo-Chinese cemetery in Barangay Carreta.

In Tagbilaran City, Bohol, the police also confiscated 355 grams of alleged shabu worth P2.4 million from a businessman and high-profile drug personality during a buy-bust.

The Mambaling police seized the largest quantity of drugs weighing 1,022 grams with a standard drug price of P6,949,600.

PRO-7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin vowed to keep up their fight against drugs in the region.

"These continuing efforts against illegal drugs in Central Visayas is our response to the strict instructions of SILG (Secretary of Interior and Local Government), Atty. Benjamin Abalos Jr. to stop the proliferation of illegal drugs under the BIDA program," Aberin said.

BIDA stands for "Buhay Ingatan, Droga'y Ayawan.”

As the holiday season draws near, the police have realigned their deployment in anticipation of a potential spike in the supply of illicit narcotics coming from the Capital.