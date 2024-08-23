Aberin directs CCPO, CPPO to deepen probe into string of shooting cases

POLICE Regional Office (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin has directed the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and the Cebu Police Provincial Office to deepen their investigation into the string of shooting incidents that occurred in their respective jurisdictions, especially in Cebu City, where illegal drug-related crimes predominate.

General Aberin's spokesperson, Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, said that justice must be served for the victims' deaths and that the offenders should be held accountable for their crimes.

Just recently, five consecutive shooting occurrences took place in barangays Mambaling, Poblacion Pardo, Duljo-Fatima and Sambag 1 in Cebu City, and in Liloan town in northern Cebu.

Pelare described the spate of shooting incidents in the city as alarming, which is why the police have launched a comprehensive investigation and are seeking the arrest of the suspects.

“In a sense we are alarmed by these shooting incidents because I think yesterday there were three shooting incidents, and we cannot just let this pass. We will investigate thoroughly and make sure that the perpetrators are jailed. Ang atong Regional Director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin naghatag og specific nga instruction not only in Cebu City but in all areas with shooting incidents to make sure that justice is achieved in these cases and to prevent these shooting incidents from happening again," Pelare said on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

Based on the investigation by the CCPO, the majority of shooting incidents in Cebu City were connected to illegal drugs. (AYB, TPT)