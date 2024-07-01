Aberin orders CPPO to hasten probe on deaths of 2 men dumped in Talisay, Balamban

POLICE Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin has directed the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) to hasten their investigation into the deaths of two individuals who were found dumped in separate locations in Cebu province on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

The first victim was found in Campo 5, Barangay Manipis, Talisay City, while the other victim was located in Sitio Goyo, Prenza, a mountain barangay in Balamban town.

General Aberin's spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, said they already talked with the Talisay City and Balamban police stations to learn the outcome of their investigation.

"Ang atung regional director naghatag og specific instruction to solve this case as soon as possible," Pelare said.

Pelare added that because the killings bore similarities—both had their wrists tied behind their backs and their bodies thrown—they are attempting to ascertain if they were committed by the same group of people.

A resident of Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City who requested anonymity, visited the DyHP AM radio station and revealed that the body dumped in Manipis was that of alias Dado.

He claimed that when Dado was last seen, he was with Francis, his brother-in-law.

He said that they planned to travel to Balamban to identify it if it was Francis, but somebody told them that the body had already been buried because of the awful stench. (AYB, TPT)