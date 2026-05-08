Abne battles Chinese KO artist at Cebu Coliseum

BIG-TIME boxing is back in Cebu, once called the mecca of Philippine boxing, as unbeaten April Jay Abne clashes with Chinese knockout artist Dianxing Zhu in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight world title eliminator tonight, May 9, 2026, in the main event of Chao Sy International Promotions’ “Fist of Fury X - The Eliminator” at the iconic Cebu Coliseum.

“We will bring back big-time boxing promotions here in Cebu. This is the start. Next time, maybe it will be for a world championship,” said Chao Sy International Promotions head Lorenzo “Chao” Sy.

After the closure of ALA Promotions, Cebu’s leading boxing promotional outfit, during the pandemic, Cebu hasn’t had any world title eliminators or world championship fights.

After “Fist of Fury X,” Sy hopes to bring a world title fight to Cebu that will feature IBF minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran and the winner of the eliminator between Abne and Zhu.

It seems that Taduran is open to Sy’s plan because he’ll attending the event at ringside. Taduran is set for his mandatory title defense on July 26, 2026, that’s if he doesn’t get a world title unification bout with World Boxing Association (WBA) and World Boxing Organization (WBO) minimumweight king Oscar Collazo.

“I’m excited that the world champion will be watching us. I thank him for his support,” said Abne of Taduran being at ringside for his fight.

Abne is locked-in on winning because this is a rare opportunity to finally live his dream.

“We’ll see inside the ring. I assure you it will be an exciting fight. I’ll give my all because this is my dream (to be able to fight for a world title),” he said.

Zhu, however, is confident that he’ll beat the Abne in front of his fans and finally earn himself a shot at the title.

“Yes, I’m confident that I will knock out my opponent,” he said.

Abne weighed in at 104 pounds, while Zhu hit the minimumweight limit at 105 pounds.

Abne is 12-0-2 with four knockouts, while Zhu is 16-1 with 14 knockouts.

Also featured in Chao Sy International Promotions’ “Fist of Fury X - The Eliminator” two title fights.

Jimuel Aranas (8-3-1, 4 KOs) clashes with Jeric Noynay (5-2, 1 KO) for the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Silver flyweight bout, while John Paul Gabunilas (10-4, 7 KOs) takes on Ramil Roda (7-3-2, 4 KOs) in a Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) super-flyweight title fight.

In the undercard, Jubert Cahimat (4-0, 1 KO) battles Mark Sabang (5-2-1, 3 KOs), Jony Mar Loreno (2-0-1, 1 KO) is up against Kei Mark Akut (2-4-1, 2 KOs), Carl Penedo (2-0, 1 KO) trades leathers with Marlon Alejandro (6-11-2, 1 KO), Justin Trazo (1-0) locks horns with Conrad Jason Agujar (0-5), Chinses Aqoian Li faces off with Jerson Baclohan (0-1), Venance Dances makes his pro debut against Norman Rusiana (1-10-2) in the show’s curtain-raiser. / EKA