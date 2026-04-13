Abne eyes crack at title

UNDEFEATED boxer Ian Abne is determined to make the most of a big opportunity as he aims for a win in his upcoming International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight world title eliminator next month.

Abne will face China’s Dianxing Zhu in the main event of “Fist of Fury X – The Eliminator” on May 9, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.

“He (Zhu) is a tough opponent, but my team and I are working hard,” Abne said. “This is a big challenge, and I will do everything I can to win.”

Abne is ranked No. 4 by the IBF, while Zhu is No. 3. The winner will earn a chance to fight IBF minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran for the world title.

If Abne wins, promoter Lorenzo "Chao" Sy hopes to hold the title fight in Cebu. But if Zhu wins, the fight may take place in China.

The 26-year-old Abne wants to prove he belongs among the best fighters in his division. In his last bout, he had a technical draw against Japan’s Rento Miyazawa.

Zhu, on the other hand, has been very strong in recent years. After losing once in 2020, he has won 11 straight fights.

Abne has a record of 12 wins, no losses, and two draws, with four knockouts. Zhu has 16 wins and one loss, with 14 knockouts.

Also on the fight card is the return of John Paul Gabunilas, who will face Ramil Roda in the co-main event.

“I’ve trained hard for this fight,” Gabunilas said. “I’ll let my actions speak in the ring.”

Gabunilas has a 10-4 record with seven knockouts, while Roda is 7-3-2 with four knockouts.

In another bout, Jemuel Aranas will fight Jeric Noynay for the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Silver flyweight title.

Cebu was once known as the “Mecca of Boxing” in the Philippines, but big events have become less common in recent years.

Sy hopes to bring back those exciting days by holding regular boxing shows.

“Boxing has always been my passion,” Sy said. “We plan to stage events every two months at the Cebu Coliseum.”