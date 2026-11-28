CEBU-based boxer April Jay Abne will be the latest Filipino boxer to see action in Japan.

Abne will be in a six-round bout against undefeated Mexican-American Diego Aviles on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026, at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo.

Abne is back after a long hiatus. He last saw action on Oct. 12, 2025, in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia flyweight title fight against fellow Pinoy Jesse Espinas in Abra. Espinas knocked out Abne in eight rounds.

The 27-year-old Abne was once one of the most promising prospects. He won his first seven bouts before suffering his first career loss, a first round knockout at the hands of Garen Diagan in Cebu City. He would bounce back and avenge his loss to Diagan the following year by a

fifth-round knockout.

In the meantime, the 20-year-old Aviles just turned pro in 2024. Almost all of his fights were fought in the US. This will be just his second bout outside his country.

Aviles is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Jaime Jasso on June 18, 2026, in San Bernardino, California.

Abne has a win-loss-draw record of 15-2-1 with six knockouts, while Aviles has an unblemished slate of 6-0 with four knockouts. / EKA