Abne to face Chinese knockout artist in IBF title eliminator

UNDEFEATED boxer Ian Abne will get a big chance to move closer to a world title when he fights Chinese knockout artist Dianxing Zhu in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight title eliminator on May 9, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The boxing event will be promoted by longtime boxing supporter Lorenzo “Chao” Sy.

Abne’s trainer, Fernando Ocon, said the team is preparing hard because Zhu is a very dangerous opponent.

“This fight will be the biggest challenge of Ian Abne’s career,” Ocon told SunStar Cebu. “The Chinese fighter is tough, tall and strong. We already have a game plan and we are practicing it again and again in training so we can perform it well on fight night.”

The winner of the eliminator will become the next challenger for the IBF minimumweight world title. The belt will be defended by champion Pedro Taduran against Mexican challenger Gustavo Perez on April 3, 2026, in Temecula, California.

Abne last fought in 2025, when he had a technical draw against Japanese boxer Rento Miyazawa in a World Boxing Council Youth minimumweight title fight in Japan. He is currently ranked No. 4 by the IBF.

The 26-year-old Abne has been training hard under Ocon, who also trained former world champion Marlon Tapales.

To prepare for the fight, Abne has been sparring with teammate Angelus Pilapil, the WBO Youth flyweight champion. He has also done several sparring rounds with WBC minimumweight world champion Melvin Jerusalem.

Zhu, 29, is also highly ranked in the division. He is No. 3 in the IBF rankings and has been fighting in different countries since 2023, including Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and the Philippines.

The Chinese boxer is also familiar with Filipino fighters. He has already beaten five Filipinos: Shane Gentallan, John Kevien Jimenez, Jerry Francisco, Marco John Rementizo, and Richard Garde.

In his most recent fight, Zhu stopped Jimenez in the second round in South Korea.

Ocon said the team is expecting a very tough match.

“He’s a strong opponent and we can’t take him lightly,” Ocon said. “This could be a tough and brutal fight. What matters most is who is better prepared.”

Abne currently has a record of 12 wins, no losses, and two draws, with four knockouts. Zhu holds a 16-1 win-loss record, with 14 knockouts, making him a dangerous puncher. / EKA