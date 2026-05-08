Abne, Zhu make weight for IBF world title eliminator in Cebu

IAN Abne and Chinese Dianxing Zhu are ready for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight world title eliminator on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the iconic Cebu Coliseum after making weight.

Abne was a pound lighter than minimum weight limit at 104 pounds, while Zhu tipped the scales at exactly 105 pounds.

Abne and Zhu will battle for 12 rounds, with the winner earning a world title shot against reigning IBF minimumweight titleholder Pedro Taduran.

Abne has an impressive undefeated record of 12-0-2 with four knockouts, while Zhu is 16-1 with 14 knockouts.

Also featured in Chao Sy International Promotions' "Fist of Fury X - The Eliminator" two title fights.

Jimuel Aranas (8-3-1, 4 KOs) clashes with Jeric Noynay (5-2, 1 KO) for the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Silver flyweight bout, while John Paul Gabunilas (10-4, 7 KOs) takes on Ramil Roda (7-3-2, 4 KOs) in a Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) super-flyweight title fight. (EKA)