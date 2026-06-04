Aboitiz backs Cebu effort on water, flooding

A TOP executive of the Aboitiz Group on Thursday expressed support for efforts by the Cebu Provincial Government and national agencies to accelerate the development of major water infrastructure projects, saying these are critical to addressing Cebu’s growing water supply and flooding concerns.

Speaking during the Investment and Entrepreneurship Summit of the Cebu Business Month on Thursday, June 4, 2026, Eduardo “Dudes” Aboitiz, vice president and head of the water business at Aboitiz InfraCapital, said Cebu’s rapid economic growth over the past decade has outpaced the capacity of existing infrastructure, resulting in worsening traffic congestion, inadequate water supply, and insufficient flood-control systems.

“We fully support the efforts of the Province of Cebu, the Regional Development Council, and the Department of Public Works and Highways in fast-tracking the feasibility studies and construction of critical dams and river-based water projects,” Aboitiz said.

“We believe these will deliver the single largest impact in addressing Cebu’s flooding and water supply issues,” he added.

Aboitiz said Cebu remains one of the country’s most important economic centers and is well-positioned to capitalize on future growth opportunities, but infrastructure constraints must be addressed to sustain its competitiveness and attractiveness to investors.

“Addressing Cebu’s current and future water-supply requirements will unlock even greater economic potential,” he said.

Water supply

pressing concern

In the same forum, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. said water supply remains one of the city’s most pressing concerns, alongside garbage management and flooding.

Archival said Cebu City’s daily water requirement is about 600,000 cubic meters, but the current supply is only around 300,000 cubic meters. Of that volume, roughly 100,000 cubic meters are lost due to inefficiencies, leaving only about 200,000 cubic meters effectively utilized.

“We are trying to find ways, together with Metropolitan Cebu Water District and those of you in the water sector, to help us study and bring down the cost of treated water supply,” Archival said.

The mayor said the city is also grappling with rising waste-management costs, with garbage disposal expenses reaching about P4.1 million per day following problems at the city’s landfill.

He called on entrepreneurs and investors to help develop technology-driven solutions for waste management and water supply efficiency.

Davao water project

Aboitiz pointed to the group’s experience in developing the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project as an example of how long-term planning and public-private partnerships (PPPs) can improve water security.

The project, developed with the Davao City Water District, supplies about 300 million liters of potable water daily to more than one million residents and now accounts for roughly 80 percent of the city’s water supply, according to Aboitiz.

He said the project strengthened Davao’s resilience against drought by diversifying water sources and reducing dependence on groundwater.

“The importance of this project becomes even more evident with the onset of El Niño,” Aboitiz said. “This kind of water security is critical — and it is just as important for Cebu, especially if it wants to strengthen its position as an investment hub.”

Crucial role of PPPs

Aboitiz also underscored the role of PPPs in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects, citing the success of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, which he described as a model partnership between government and the private sector.

He said PPPs allow the private sector to contribute capital, technology and execution expertise while the government ensures public safeguards and regulatory oversight.

“Getting this balance right is what turns infrastructure ambition into lasting impact,”

he said.

Aboitiz said building Cebu’s water security and climate resilience will require long-term planning, policy consistency, regulatory predictability, political will and stronger collaboration between government and the private sector.

“Today, Cebu is in the regional investment spotlight,” he said. “Collaboration between civil society, academia, and the public and private sectors will be key to building a Cebu that both current and future generations will be proud of.” / KOC