Aboitiz Construction gets quadruple A accreditation.

ABOITIZ Construction has recently achieved a remarkable milestone by securing Quadruple A (AAAA) Accreditation from the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB).

This prestigious accreditation reflects the firm’s strong commitment to execution excellence, quality, safety, and compliance with the highest industry standards.

PCAB AAAA Accreditation is the highest level of recognition awarded by PCAB, reserved for companies that demonstrate exceptional competence, credibility, and financial capacity.

Anton Mari Perdices, Aboitiz Construction’s director, president and chairman, said they “feel very honored to have received this recognition.

While this accomplishment is undoubtedly significant, we will remain committed to upholding the highest level of technical expertise, strengthening our partnerships with our stakeholders, and improving our operational processes.”