Aboitiz construction starts countdown to 50

ABOITIZ Construction has started its countdown to its golden jubilee in 2025.

Established in 1975 after Aboitiz and company acquired Hi-Speed Engineering, the firm launched Metaphil in 1978 in Cebu, specializing in steel fabrication and electromechanical works.

Over the decades, it has become a benchmark for safety, quality and reliability in the Philippine construction industry.

In 2017, the company rebranded as Aboitiz Construction to align more closely with the Aboitiz Group, one of the country’s largest conglomerates. In 2023, it achieved a significant milestone by becoming one of the 72 quadruple-A contractors in the Philippines, underscoring its capability to handle large-scale projects nationwide.

Aboitiz Construction, driven by its massive transformative purpose of “Building for Business to Prosper and Communities to Thrive,” is committed to operational excellence and quality structures.

Achievements

As it counts down to its 50th anniversary next year, the company reflects on nearly five decades of achievements while looking forward to new opportunities, promising a celebration of innovation, growth and leadership in the industry.

“As we celebrate our milestones, we thank our dedicated team members and valued partners for their vital contributions. As we approach our 50th anniversary in 2025, we’re not just reflecting on our achievements; we’re looking forward to new opportunities,” said Aboitiz Construction executive director Antonio Peñalver.

“Together, we will continue to build a legacy of excellence and ensure that Aboitiz Construction remains a trusted partner in the construction and maintenance industry,” he added.

This year, the company was recognized for the third consecutive year as one of the country’s best employers for 2025, based on a study by the Philippine Daily Inquirer and Statista, highlighting its commitment to excellence and employee satisfaction.

Aboitiz Construction has established a strong presence across the Philippines in both heavy and light industries, as well as maintenance services. By partnering with various clients, the company aims to transform visions into reality and make lasting impacts on communities and industries.

In 2023, the company expanded its operations by launching its industrial maintenance segment, securing key contracts such as waterproofing works for Mactan-Cebu International Airport and maintenance works for Cemex Philippines.

The company also undertook shutdown works and routine maintenance with partners, including Therma South Inc., AP Renewables Inc., Therma Visayas Inc. and Taganito HPAL Nickel Corp.

Aboitiz Construction recently partnered with DICT Bulk Terminal Inc. to develop a new berth for cement shipments at the Davao International Container Terminal in Panabo City, supporting economic growth in the Mindanao region.

It also completed a project for Monde Nissin Corp. for an expanded bakery plant in Davao City, aimed at enhancing food security and creating local jobs. The company also designed and built five ambient warehouses for Fast Logistics Group in Consolacion, Cebu, to improve logistics operations and meet the region’s demand for efficient storage solutions.