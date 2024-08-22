Aboitiz cup returns to Cebu

THE Aboitiz Football Cup is back in Cebu after a long four-year hiatus.

The 24th edition of Cebu’s biggest football tournament will kick off on Sept. 14, 2024.

“We are thrilled to annouce the return of the Aboitiz Football Cup,” Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) president Rodney Orale said during the formal launch of the 24th Aboitiz Football Cup at the Zubuchon Restaurant in Pueblo Verde in Basak, Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.

“It’s going to be an exciting tournament here in Central Visayas. There will be a wide range of categories, from 6-year-old plauers to 45-and-Above. This shows our dedication to the growth of football in all levels. We are grateful to the Aboitiz Foundation for their support in fostering football talent. This tournament will provide opportunities for youth players to be discovered by schools in Manila,”

Orale added.

Aboitiz Foundation president Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar is also excited for the return of the Aboitiz Football Cup to what she believes is the tournament’s home - Cebu.

“We’re here to celebrate the comeback of Aboitiz Football Cup to its home. We are excited to relaunch the Aboitiz Cup with our partners,” said Hontiveros-Malvar. “It’s not just about sportsmanship but also all the other good things. We’ve injected a new dimension which is sustainablilty.”

Following the 23rd edition, the Aboitiz Cup was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After the pandemic, Aboitiz organized football festivals in Batangas to continue the spirit of the tournament.

“Our discussions with directors and our teams in Cebu were long. We had a lot of feedback to bring it back to Cebu. We took a break for a while because of the pandemic. With the changes in the organization, we decided it was high time to bring back the Aboitiz Cup to Cebu. If ever we brought it back, we had to do it bigger and better,” said Hontiveros-Malvar.

The 24th Aboitiz Cup will feature 14 categories and will take place across multiple football venues from September 2024 to February 2025.

Some of these venues include the Dynamic Herb Sports Stadium, Don Bosco Technical College football field, University of San Carlos Stadium, Sacred Heart School - Ateneo de Cebu, and the Cebu City Sports Center.

Aside from the huge tournament in Cebu, Aboitiz will also have football festivals in Bantangas, Tarlac, and Davao in October and November. The top two teams from Batangas, Tarlac, and Davao will then play exhibition matches in Cebu next year.

The Aboitiz Football Cup, in collaboration with Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc., is also promoting the “Wasteless Campaign.” This sustainability initiative encourages environmental stewardship by collecting and recycling clear polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic bottles.

Jorenz Tañada, head of the corporate regulatory affairs of Coca-Cola Philippines Inc., said they will collect as many plastic bottles as they can during the whole duration of the league which will end in February 2025.

Tañada said the campaign is in line with CCBPI’s “Tapon to Ipon: Basta Klaro, Panalo!” program.

Participating teams are also encouraged to collect PET plastic bottles and drop them off at designated collection points. Players are likewise enjoined to share their support for the initiative on social media and advocate for proper waste management practices.