Aboitiz Cup semifinals on

THE semifinals in the Boys 16 and Boys 18 divisions of the 26th Aboitiz Football Cup will take center stage at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026.

In the Boys 16 semifinals, Don Bosco-A, the top team in Group A, faces Abellana National School (ANS), the second seed from Group B, at 8 a.m.

Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, the Group B top seed, takes on Benthel Asia School of Technology, the Group A runner-up, at 10 a.m.

Don Bosco-A secured the top spot in Group A after a 1-0 victory over Benthel Asia last Saturday, with Codee Caldoza earning Man of the Match honors.

Sacred Heart School-Ateneo, meanwhile, finished atop Group B after beating ANS, 5-1, on Sunday. Antonio Benito Canton was named Man of the Match.

In the Boys 18 division, Paref Springdale, the Group A top seed, battles Don Bosco-Liloan, the second seed from Group B, at 1 p.m.

Benthel Asia, the Group B top seed, faces Don Bosco, the Group A runner-up, at 3 p.m.

Don Bosco topped Group A after posting victories over ANS and Alcoy FC. It blanked ANS, 5-0, on Saturday, with Josiah Ednel James Calo named Man of the Match, before beating Alcoy FC, 3-0, on Sunday, with Yuki John Ceniza earning the same honor.

Benthel Asia claimed the top spot in Group B after routing Don Bosco, 5-1, on Sunday. Nathaneil Alexis Tan was named Man of the Match. / RICO B. RAMIREZ