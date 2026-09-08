Cebu

Aboitiz Cup semifinals on

Aboitiz Cup semifinals on
SunStar Football
Published on

THE semifinals in the Boys 16 and Boys 18 divisions of the 26th Aboitiz Football Cup will take center stage at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026.

In the Boys 16 semifinals, Don Bosco-A, the top team in Group A, faces Abellana National School (ANS), the second seed from Group B, at 8 a.m.

Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, the Group B top seed, takes on Benthel Asia School of Technology, the Group A runner-up, at 10 a.m.

Don Bosco-A secured the top spot in Group A after a 1-0 victory over Benthel Asia last Saturday, with Codee Caldoza earning Man of the Match honors.

Sacred Heart School-Ateneo, meanwhile, finished atop Group B after beating ANS, 5-1, on Sunday. Antonio Benito Canton was named Man of the Match.

In the Boys 18 division, Paref Springdale, the Group A top seed, battles Don Bosco-Liloan, the second seed from Group B, at 1 p.m.

Benthel Asia, the Group B top seed, faces Don Bosco, the Group A runner-up, at 3 p.m.

Don Bosco topped Group A after posting victories over ANS and Alcoy FC. It blanked ANS, 5-0, on Saturday, with Josiah Ednel James Calo named Man of the Match, before beating Alcoy FC, 3-0, on Sunday, with Yuki John Ceniza earning the same honor.

Benthel Asia claimed the top spot in Group B after routing Don Bosco, 5-1, on Sunday. Nathaneil Alexis Tan was named Man of the Match. / RICO B. RAMIREZ

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