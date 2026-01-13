Aboitiz eyes water projects in fast-growing Cebu

THE Aboitiz group is keen to explore investments in water infrastructure in Cebu as rising urbanization, real estate growth and population expansion strain existing supply, a senior executive said on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026.

Ramon Aboitiz Tuason, assistant vice president and head of strategy and growth at Aboitiz InfraCapital Water, said Metro Cebu faces a significant water supply gap, underscoring the need for new infrastructure to support economic growth.

“We’re quite keen on investing in Cebu. To put things into perspective, there is about a 300 million liters-a-day supply gap in Metro Cebu, so the demand is there,” Tuason said on Day 2 of Cebu International Investment Summit 2026. “Seen from demand projections and real estate development, demand is fully going to grow, so we’re quite keen on being part of the solution.”

Tuason said details of any potential projects would be announced at an appropriate time, declining to provide specifics.

Cebu’s economy remains resilient despite recent natural disasters, Tuason said, noting the province posted a 7.3 percent gross domestic product growth in 2024, making it among the fastest-growing provincial economies in the Philippines. He added that ongoing rehabilitation efforts and the restoration of public services are expected to sustain momentum.

Most Filipinos associate the Aboitiz group with power generation and distribution, but Tuason highlighted its growing water portfolio under Aboitiz InfraCapital Water, which has built projects across industrial, municipal and bulk water supply segments over the past decade.

The company operates end-to-end water and wastewater services in several economic estates in Luzon and recently commissioned a desalination facility in Mactan that supplies treated water to an industrial estate and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

Tuason said public-private partnerships could play a critical role in addressing Cebu’s water challenges, citing the group’s bulk water project in Davao City as proof that private capital and expertise can help expand access to reliable and affordable water.

“Water security will play an important role in elevating Cebu’s position as an investment hub,” he said. “Addressing the present and future supply gap can unlock economic potential and improve the quality of life of Cebuanos.”

The Aboitiz group has long-standing investments in Cebu, including power, infrastructure and airport-related projects, and sees water as the next critical pillar to support the province’s continued growth. / KOC